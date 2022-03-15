Advertisement

Fitch granted more time to serve process in China COVID-19 lawsuit

Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch, right, speaks during a news conference on Tuesday,...
Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch, right, speaks during a news conference on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 in Jackson, Miss.(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch has been granted more time to serve the People’s Republic of China in her suit seeking damages as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week, Fitch asked for a time extension in the case, saying that China rejected service through the Hague Convention.

The Hague sets rules on various aspects of international law, including rules on serving court process.

Tuesday, District Judge Taylor B. McNeel gave Mississippi an additional 180 days to serve the nation of more than a billion people.

Fitch says her office is now going to file a request to serve the paperwork through the U.S. Secretary of State’s Office, court records indicate.

Fitch’s motion for a time extension was filed on March 10. It is the third time her office has sought a time extension in the case.

The attorney general filed suit in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi against the People’s Republic of China, the Communist Party of China, the Wuhan Institute of Virology, and other Chinese entities in May 2020.

The suit is seeking damages allowed by law related to the “enormous loss of life, human suffering, and economic turmoil experienced by all Mississippians from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

In the initial 30-page complaint, Fitch says that “during the critical weeks of the initial outbreak, Chinese authorities deceived the public, suppressed crucial information, arrested whistleblowers, denied the existence of human-to-human transmission... destroyed critical medical research (and) permitted millions of people to be exposed to the virus, leading to a global pandemic.”

Since then, China has refused to be served in the case. Following Hague Convention rules, Mississippi sent a request to China’s Central Authority “to serve (the) defendants on or about August 17, 2021.”

However, “on February 22, 2022, (the state) received notice from the Ministry of Justice... that service would not be effectuated because ‘the execution of the request would infringe on the sovereignty or security of the People’s Republic.”

