Medians added to Sela Ward Parkway design

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Business owners along Sela Ward Parkway have mixed reactions to medians being added to the street design. Some fear drivers will have a hard time entering and exiting their business.

Businesses on 22nd Avenue South have already had to deal with problems from ongoing construction, like two entrances being reduced to just one.

“We have spoken with numerous property owners along the route throughout the project. We will continue to do so,” said the city’s project manager, Gabe Faggard.

Owners said this could keep customers away.

“There is going to be some growing pains that are going to happen, but in the end, this is going to be a huge upgrade for the city of Meridian,” said Adam Carmichael, co-owner of A & A Glass.

Carmichael said his business was affected by changes due to construction.

“We did lose an entrance, but we do have three other entrances to get into A & A Glass. We are not concerned about that. There are some businesses that lose some major entrance. I understand their concerns. Overall, there is going to be a great benefit for the city,” said Carmichael. “I know there are some people that are not happy about the construction, but I just ‘bear with us’. It is going to be done sooner than later. It is going to be awesome. It is definitely going to benefit the people of Meridian.”.

City leaders said they are working to provide safe access for businesses and drivers.

“The medians are intended not only as a beautification asset but to also provide access management to direct vehicles to the nearest intersection, where that intersection is controlled. It will provide a safer experience for all uses of Sela Ward Parkway,” said Faggard.

He said businesses will have to co-exist and adapt until work is done.

“There will be two lanes in each direction from A Street to the interstate. From over the bridge, there will be two northbound lanes and one southbound lane, which is going to help accommodate the pedestrian pathway,” said Faggard.

Officials said they are still on schedule with the Sela Ward project. Drivers and pedestrians using it will be able to enjoy a newly paved road, new sidewalks and new street lights when the multi-million dollar enhancement project is finished.

