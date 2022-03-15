Advertisement

Meridian church feeding kids during spring break

By Lindsey Hall
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A local church is giving back to the community during spring break. The First Apostolic Church in Meridian kicked off it’s “Feeding the Youth” Tuesday.

Volunteers from the church are cooking meals and feeding lunch to kids 18 and under through Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The lunch is free and the outreach purpose is to serve the community.

The church is located at 2010 Mosby Road in Meridian. Children 11 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

