Meridian church feeding kids during spring break

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A local church is giving back to the community during spring break. The First Apostolic Church in Meridian kicked off it’s “Feeding the Youth” Tuesday.

Volunteers from the church are cooking meals and feeding lunch to kids 18 and under through Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The lunch is free and the outreach purpose is to serve the community.

”It’s important for the church to let them know that we’re a community church. We’re here for them for any type situation or reason or things like that, especially during COVID. So many families have been devastated by COVID. We have been here as far as counseling with families. As a matter of fact, I have an affinity also for families who have gone through that because I’ve had COVID twice.”

The church is located at 2010 Mosby Road in Meridian. Children 11 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

