Mr. David Glenn Gomillion
David Glenn Gomillion
Milling Funeral Home of Sebastopol
(601).625.8922
Obit- Mr. David Glenn Gomillion
Services for Mr. Glenn Gomillion will be held at 3:00pm, Thursday, March 17, 2022 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Sebastopol. Burial will be held at New Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. Jason Price and Bro. Michael Harper will be officiating.
Visitation will be held from 2:00-3:00pm on Thursday prior to Chapel services at Milling Funeral Home of Sebastopol.
Survivors:
Loving Wife: Gloria Gomillion of Carthage
1 Daughter: Tricia Lundy of Carthage
3 Sons: Greg Gomillion of Carthage
Corey Gomillion of Carthage
Steven Gomillion of Sebastopol
12 Grandchildren
7 Great-Grandchildren
Numerous nieces and nephews
Mr. Glenn Gomillion is preceded in death by 2 Sons: Danny Gomillion & Kevin Gomillion
Pallbearers: Timothy Gomillion, Trace Gomillion, Wyatt Gomillion