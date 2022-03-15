Advertisement

Mr. David Glenn Gomillion

David Glenn Gomillion
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Milling Funeral Home of Sebastopol

(601).625.8922

Obit- Mr. David Glenn Gomillion

Services for Mr. Glenn Gomillion will be held at 3:00pm, Thursday, March 17, 2022 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Sebastopol. Burial will be held at New Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. Jason Price and Bro. Michael Harper will be officiating.

Visitation will be held from 2:00-3:00pm on Thursday prior to Chapel services at Milling Funeral Home of Sebastopol.

Survivors:

Loving Wife: Gloria Gomillion of Carthage

1 Daughter: Tricia Lundy of Carthage

3 Sons: Greg Gomillion of Carthage

Corey Gomillion of Carthage

Steven Gomillion of Sebastopol

12 Grandchildren

7 Great-Grandchildren

Numerous nieces and nephews

Mr. Glenn Gomillion is preceded in death by 2 Sons: Danny Gomillion & Kevin Gomillion

Pallbearers: Timothy Gomillion, Trace Gomillion, Wyatt Gomillion

Milling Funeral Home

Most Read

Woman dies after robbery shooting.
Names released in Quitman murder investigation
Lauren and Jeremy Pogue.
Community shows love and support for Lauren Pogue
Ten pounds of methamphetamine was seized Mar. 10 in what may be the largest-ever meth bust in...
Three arrested in large meth bust in Clarke County
Catherine Forkpa, 30, is charged with dependent adult abuse and intentional reckless abuse in...
Worker charged after woman froze to death at assisted living facility
Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report March 14, 2022