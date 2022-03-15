Milling Funeral Home of Sebastopol

(601).625.8922

Obit- Mr. David Glenn Gomillion

Services for Mr. Glenn Gomillion will be held at 3:00pm, Thursday, March 17, 2022 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Sebastopol. Burial will be held at New Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. Jason Price and Bro. Michael Harper will be officiating.

Visitation will be held from 2:00-3:00pm on Thursday prior to Chapel services at Milling Funeral Home of Sebastopol.

Survivors:

Loving Wife: Gloria Gomillion of Carthage

1 Daughter: Tricia Lundy of Carthage

3 Sons: Greg Gomillion of Carthage

Corey Gomillion of Carthage

Steven Gomillion of Sebastopol

12 Grandchildren

7 Great-Grandchildren

Numerous nieces and nephews

Mr. Glenn Gomillion is preceded in death by 2 Sons: Danny Gomillion & Kevin Gomillion

Pallbearers: Timothy Gomillion, Trace Gomillion, Wyatt Gomillion