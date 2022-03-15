Advertisement

New Selena album to be released 27 years after singer’s death, father announces

Selena Quintanilla-Perez, known as the Queen of Tejano music, was shot and killed by her former...
Selena Quintanilla-Perez, known as the Queen of Tejano music, was shot and killed by her former fan club president, Yolanda Saldívar, on March 31, 1995.(MGN)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A new Selena album will be released soon, her father announced during a virtual interview posted to the Latin Groove News Facebook page.

Selena Quintanilla-Perez, known as the Queen of Tejano music, was shot and killed by her former fan club president, Yolanda Saldívar, on March 31, 1995.

She was 23 years old at the time of her death.

The late singer’s father, Abraham Quintanilla, said Warner Music is producing the 13-song album that will tentatively be released in April.

He said most of the music is completely new songs pulled from different parts of the family’s catalog, ranging from ballads to cumbias.

Quintanilla explained his son worked on the album to digitally modify Selena’s voice to sound like she did right before she died.

Selena was just 13 years old on the original recording of the first song of the album, but the arrangements and vocals on the track sound as if she were an adult.

“I said that right after she passed away that I was going to try to keep her memory alive through her music and I think we have done that,” Quintanilla said.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dies after robbery shooting.
Names released in Quitman murder investigation
A 20-year-old was killed when a loose mattress flew off a pickup truck and caused a deadly...
20-year-old driver killed after loose mattress falls off pickup truck, hits her car
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
This photo provided by the Topsham Police Department shows a school bus that students steered...
Students steer bus to safety after driver collapses at wheel
A family-owned gas station in Texas says thieves stole more than 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel.
Thieves steal more than 1,000 gallons of fuel using a trap door, gas station says

Latest News

FILE - Law enforcement officers block off the entrance to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School...
Families of Parkland school shooting victims to get millions for FBI’s inaction
Traffic on I-20 in Meridian
Pedestrians on Meridian highways: What is being done?
A Louisiana woman is beating the odds with three sets of twins in two years.
Woman beating odds with unexpected pregnancy, set to welcome 3rd set of twins
More Russian attacks on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, saw shells hit several residential...
Russia’s onslaught continues amid optimism over talks
PUB CRAWL