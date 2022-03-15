Occasional light rain possible through Wednesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tuesday morning rain left behind abundant clouds. These clouds will deliver occasional showers tonight and Wednesday before the sky clears.

Tonight will be cloudy with occasional light rain. We’ll cool the mid-50s by midnight and then not much more afterward. The low temperature by morning will be near 52 degrees. Wednesday will be cloudy with occasional light rain, especially through about midday. We’ll warm into the lower 60s at noon. Brightening in the afternoon will warm us to near 70 degrees for a high temperature.

Thursday will be sunny and dry with a high temperature closer to 80 degrees. A cold front will arrive late Thursday night with some rain that will fall through Friday morning. Friday will start soggy, but much of the day may end up being salvageable.

This weekend will be mostly sunny. High temperatures will be on either side of 70 degrees. Morning low will be in the lower 40s.

