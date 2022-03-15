Plans underway to honor the lives of former Governor William Winter and First Lady Elise Winter
Former President Bill Clinton will speak at the celebration in Jackson
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 10:40 PM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Plans are underway to honor a former Governor and First Lady.
Former President Bill Clinton will be in Mississippi to celebrate the lives of Governor William Winter and First Lady Elise Winter.
The event will be held at the Two Mississippi Museums in May. Speakers also include former Mississippi Governor Haley Barbour and former Mississippi Supreme Court Justice Reuben Anderson.
Winter served as governor from 1980 through 1984. His term as governor has been nationally acclaimed for the groundbreaking passage of education reform.
Winter died in 2020. He worked for years to open the two Museums in Jackson.
