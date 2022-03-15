Sham Rockin‘ Spring Break helps kick off week of vacation

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Dumont Plaza was painted green Monday evening as people kicked off the beginning of spring break vacation.

The night was filled with family-friendly fun and live music by the nationally acclaimed Irish, Scottish and Celtic band, Emerald Accent.

Little ones got to participate in a pot of gold scavenger hunt.

Red heads were the guest of honor for the night and they were able to enter a special raffle.

Food and beverages were also provided by many vendors and food trucks. Vendors were excited to mingle with everyone.

“Oh, it’s wonderful. I try to stay in the booth but it’s hard because I see friends I know. So I’m running up and down the sidewalk all the time but we’re having a great time tonight. The kids seem to be really enjoying it. I’m so glad Meridian decided to do this.”

“It’s just nice to be able to get out and see people, but also to help promote Merrehope and the Williams house.”

This was the first year for the Sham Rockin’ event.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.