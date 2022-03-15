Sham Rockin‘ Spring Break helps kick off week of vacation
First year this event has been held
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Dumont Plaza was painted green Monday evening as people kicked off the beginning of spring break vacation.
The night was filled with family-friendly fun and live music by the nationally acclaimed Irish, Scottish and Celtic band, Emerald Accent.
Little ones got to participate in a pot of gold scavenger hunt.
Red heads were the guest of honor for the night and they were able to enter a special raffle.
Food and beverages were also provided by many vendors and food trucks. Vendors were excited to mingle with everyone.
This was the first year for the Sham Rockin’ event.
