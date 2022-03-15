Advertisement

Sham Rockin‘ Spring Break helps kick off week of vacation

First year this event has been held
Crowd at Sham Rockin’ Spring Break
Crowd at Sham Rockin’ Spring Break(WTOK)
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Dumont Plaza was painted green Monday evening as people kicked off the beginning of spring break vacation.

The night was filled with family-friendly fun and live music by the nationally acclaimed Irish, Scottish and Celtic band, Emerald Accent.

Little ones got to participate in a pot of gold scavenger hunt.

Red heads were the guest of honor for the night and they were able to enter a special raffle.

Food and beverages were also provided by many vendors and food trucks. Vendors were excited to mingle with everyone.

This was the first year for the Sham Rockin’ event.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Harrell was listed as a person of interest in a double homicide in Newton County.
Person of interest in Newton Co. double homicide in custody
Lauren and Jeremy Pogue.
Community shows love and support for Lauren Pogue
Ten pounds of methamphetamine was seized Mar. 10 in what may be the largest-ever meth bust in...
Three arrested in large meth bust in Clarke County
Catherine Forkpa, 30, is charged with dependent adult abuse and intentional reckless abuse in...
Worker charged after woman froze to death at assisted living facility
Police say a child's body was discovered in a home in Merced, California, several days after...
Man wanted after child’s body found in California home

Latest News

Lauren and Jeremy Pogue.
Community shows love and support for Lauren Pogue
Students talking to recruiters
Quitman High School broadcasting program participates in recruitment fair
Jane Miller retires from Lauderdale County
Chancery Court Staff Attorney retires in Lauderdale County
Jimmie Rodgers Festival announced Thursday evening in Meridian.
Jimmie Rodgers Festival announced