Advertisement

State lawmakers react to Gov. Reeves signing anti-Critical Race Theory bill

Gov. Tate Reeves signed a bill into law Monday banning Critical Race Theory in Mississippi...
Gov. Tate Reeves signed a bill into law Monday banning Critical Race Theory in Mississippi public schools.(Source: WDAM)
By Caroline Wood
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 9:38 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Local lawmakers are reacting to Gov. Tate Reeves signing a bill into law that bans Critical Race Theory in public schools.

Gov. Reeves signed SB 2113 into law on Monday. The new law makes it so Critical Race Theory cannot be taught in any public institution in Mississippi.

We spoke with lawmakers who represent parts of the Pine Belt about the law. Some say they’re in favor of it.

“Critical Race Theory as it’s being taught in certain public schools across the country does just that... it makes people look at each other in terms of Black people versus white people versus Asian people...,” said Sen. Joey Fillingane, R-District 41. “And that’s not something that we should encourage or foster in modern-day Mississippi.”

Any public school or university that violates parts of the bill will risk losing public funding.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Woman dies after robbery shooting.
Names released in Quitman murder investigation
A 20-year-old was killed when a loose mattress flew off a pickup truck and caused a deadly...
20-year-old driver killed after loose mattress falls off pickup truck, hits her car
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
This photo provided by the Topsham Police Department shows a school bus that students steered...
Students steer bus to safety after driver collapses at wheel
A family-owned gas station in Texas says thieves stole more than 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel.
Thieves steal more than 1,000 gallons of fuel using a trap door, gas station says

Latest News

The Mississippi Senate unanimously passed Senate Concurrent Resolution 563 condemning the...
Miss. Senate calls for state to cut ties with Russia
Meridian police filed charges against two people Monday after a traffic stop near Arthur Street...
Two face gun charges after traffic stop
ADPH: More than 1.2M positive COVID-19 cases
Improving weather as Upper Low moves away
Upper-level low pressure area moves away today
Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 45-year-old Tammy Lynn Hicks...
Silver Alert issued for 45-year-old Corinth woman