Advertisement

State trooper addresses MHP current trooper shortage

Troopers are down at least 100 people across Mississippi
MHP has been working hard to fight the shortage. It recently recruited former law enforcement...
MHP has been working hard to fight the shortage. It recently recruited former law enforcement for open positions and has already selected Cadet Class 66.
By Mia Monet
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 7:08 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - All across the state, Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers are shorthanded.

According to State Trooper Craig James, there is a statewide shortage as MHP is down at least 100 officers.

“We’re allowed 650 sworn state troopers in our agency and right now we’re sitting somewhere close to five,” says James.

James says there are several reasons for the shortage, one, in particular, can be retirement.

“There are a lot of troopers that are eligible for retirement. So even though we sit around 500 today that could change as troopers become eligible for retirement as troopers,” says James.

MHP has been working hard to fight the shortage. It recently recruited former law enforcement for open positions and has already selected Cadet Class 66.

“We have a class that’s going to start May 15. It’s specifically for prior law enforcement people with at least two years prior law experience. And that should help beef up our number somewhat,” says James.

James says even though they are getting the job done and protecting the public, troopers can feel the effects of the shortage.

“We are spending more time answering calls for service, work in traffic crashes, things of that nature, and less time focusing on enforcement efforts, addressing aggressive drivers, getting impaired drivers off the road, things like that,” says James.

MHP academy usually runs for 22 weeks. The potential starting salary for a trooper is around $48,000 for the first year depending on law enforcement experience.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Woman dies after robbery shooting.
Names released in Quitman murder investigation
A 20-year-old was killed when a loose mattress flew off a pickup truck and caused a deadly...
20-year-old driver killed after loose mattress falls off pickup truck, hits her car
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
This photo provided by the Topsham Police Department shows a school bus that students steered...
Students steer bus to safety after driver collapses at wheel
A family-owned gas station in Texas says thieves stole more than 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel.
Thieves steal more than 1,000 gallons of fuel using a trap door, gas station says

Latest News

Improving weather as Upper Low moves away
Upper-level low pressure area moves away today
The Meridian Police Department will be buying new radios with the grant that was approved in...
Meridian Police Department receives grant to buy newer radios
Meridian Police Department
Meridian Police Department receives grant to buy newer radios
Names released in Quitman murder investigation
AC2 Whitney Powell Memorial Military Citizen of the Year Award