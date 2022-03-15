Advertisement

Today's the best day of the week for indoor plans

Take advantage of this rainy day
Take advantage of this rainy day(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 8:51 AM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

If you have a list of things to get done at home, but you never seem to have the time to do it...why not do it today? Rain will dominate the morning, and scattered showers are possible this afternoon and evening. So, outdoor activities aren’t ideal. It’s best to catch up on your favorite shows, or grab the book you’ve wanted to read all month. You can finish washing the loads of clothes you’ve wanted to get to all week, or you can organize your room or closet. Another great idea...catch up on rest! No matter what you choose, just make the best of this indoor day. Highs will stay in the mid 60s.

Tonight, showers linger affiliated with an upper-level closed low pressure area. Similar weather is expected for the start of your Wednesday, but showers will taper-off by the afternoon as the upper low moves away. Highs for Hump day will reach the upper 60s.

Thankfully, the weather shapes up just in time for St. Patrick’s Day! Expect lots of sunshine with highs in the upper 70s. The next storm system moves in by Friday, and it’ll bring scattered showers & storms....some could be strong. Otherwise, plan for mid-upper 70s as we wrap up the work week.

The weekend looks great with 60s and 70s for highs. Spring begins on Sunday, and the weather will be nice with low 70s.

