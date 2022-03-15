Advertisement

Total Pain Care team of the week: Meridian Wildcat baseball

This week's Total Pain Care team of the week is the Meridian high school Wildcats' baseball team.
This week's Total Pain Care team of the week is the Meridian high school Wildcats' baseball team.(WTOK Sports)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the Meridian high school Wildcats’ baseball team.

The Wildcats faced off against the Northeast Lauderdale Trojans at Meridian Community College on Monday and beat the Trojans 16-1. Meridian was hitting on all cylinders and beat a good Trojans team.

Congratulations to Meridian High baseball for being our Total Pain Care team of the week.

