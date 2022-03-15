Wildcats best Trojans at MCC 16-1

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian high Wildcats beat the Northeast Lauderdale Trojans 16-1 at Meridian Community College.

Meridian high started off with a bang in the first inning as they took advantage of multiple errors by the Trojans and were up 3-0 by the end of the first inning.

Northeast Lauderdale were able to find their footing in the second inning as they were able to load the bases and get on the board. The Trojans ended up being short in their comeback as they ended up losing at Meridian Community College.

