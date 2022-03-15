Woman murdered in Quitman, three men in custody

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Clarke County Sheriff Todd Kemp confirmed a black woman was shot to death in Quitman Monday night, and three men are now in custody.

The Clarke County Sheriff’s Department and the Quitman Police Department are investigating.

Sheriff Kemp said the shooting happened on Stainback Street just behind the co-op in Quitman. Kemp said names are not being released at this time.

News 11 will have more information as it becomes available.

