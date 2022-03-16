City of Meridian Arrest Report March 16, 2022

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 7:04 AM on March 15, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3100 block of Saint Paul Street. Entry was gained through a window.

At 12:37 PM on March 15, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 7500 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 7:20 AM on March 15, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 300 block of 40thAvenue. Entry was gained through a door.

At 5:32 PM on March 15, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 5200 block of South Lake Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.