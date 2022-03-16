City of Meridian Arrest Report March 16, 2022
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 1:41 PM CDT
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|RILEY A MEYER
|1997
|3210 HICKORY GROVE RD MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING - WALMART
GIVING FALSE INFORMATION
INTERFERING WITH POLICE
|TONY S JONES
|1984
|107 71ST PL APT 136 MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 15, 2022 at 6:00 AM to March 16, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 7:04 AM on March 15, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3100 block of Saint Paul Street. Entry was gained through a window.
At 12:37 PM on March 15, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 7500 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 7:20 AM on March 15, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 300 block of 40thAvenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 5:32 PM on March 15, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 5200 block of South Lake Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.
