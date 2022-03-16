Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: Cases down dramatically

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 98 new cases, 20 new deaths and 32...
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 98 new cases, 20 new deaths and 32 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Wednesday.

The MSDH reports 12,308 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi since the pandemic started.

Vaccinations are available at multiple locations. Find a provider near you.

Find county-by-county vaccination totals in the charts below:

