Heavy storms with damaging wind gusts possible Friday morning

Heavy storms with damaging wind gusts are possible Friday morning.
Heavy storms with damaging wind gusts are possible Friday morning.(WTOK)
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Severe thunderstorms are possible on Friday, especially in the morning.

Widespread heavy storms are likely on Friday morning. An isolated severe thunderstorm can mix in with those heavy storms. The primary severe weather threat is damaging winds around 60 mph. That can cause damage like small tornadoes. The threat of tornadoes is very small. The change of wind with increasing altitude favors tornadoes, but the liklihood of elevated storms really minimizes that tornado threat.

Heavy rain will be a more widespread issue. Rainfall amounts will be between an inch and two inches. There can be some areas with slightly lower amounts, but there can be some areas that top two inches of rain, too.

Storms will arrive between 3 AM and 6 AM on Friday morning. The storms will end between 9 AM and noon.

Tonight will be mostly clear. We’ll cool to the lower 50s by midnight. The low temperature by morning will be near 45 degrees. Thursday will be partly cloudy. The high temperature will be near 78 degrees.

