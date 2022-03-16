Advertisement

Indiana community leader asks Congress for increased funding to help expectant moms

Debie Coble, President and CEO, Goodwill Industries of Michiana, Inc. testifies at a House Ways...
Debie Coble, President and CEO, Goodwill Industries of Michiana, Inc. testifies at a House Ways and Means subcommittee.
By David Ade
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 2:08 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A local program through the Goodwill Industries of Michiana, Inc. helps provide in-home visits for expectant mothers. The organization says it’s helping hundreds of families a year.

Wednesday, the group’s president and CEO, Debie Coble, traveled to Washington to make the case for continued and increased federal funding.

Coble was introduced at the House Ways and Means subcommittee by Congresswoman Jackie Walorski (R-IN)

Coble told lawmakers that a home visiting program makes a real difference in Northwest Indiana, and that Congress should continue supporting it. After the hearing, Coble said, “not only are we helping the immediate family, we’re helping future families to get on their feet and to grow. And again, not just to survive, but to thrive.”

The program through Goodwill Industries of Michiana is backstopped by the Maternal, Infant, and Early Childhood Home Visiting Program.

The federal Health Resources and Services Administration says the overall federal program serves many of the most vulnerable families, and in 2020 it helped more than 140,000 parents and children. Its goal is to improve positive maternal and child health outcomes.

In Northwest Indiana, Coble says 16 nurses helped more than 500 families in 2021. She said, “it is all about helping mom have a healthy pregnancy, a fantastic delivery, and then a child that is growing and developing.”

Congresswoman Walorski supports extending federal funding for another five years. Walorski said, “This is a program that has worked in my district, it’s working all over the country.”

Coble also said that her program is at capacity, and with rising costs it will take more federal funding to ensure families can continue receiving at-home help. Federal funding expires at the end of September.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief Huckeba said the shootings happened near the McDonald’s on East Pushmataha Street and...
Multiple people shot in Butler Wednesday night
Woman dies after robbery shooting.
Names released in Quitman murder investigation
Meridian police filed charges against two people Monday after a traffic stop near Arthur Street...
Two face gun charges after traffic stop
Over 100 people were arrested after a six-day long human trafficking sting in Florida.
4 Disney employees among over 100 arrested in human trafficking sting, police say
There was a fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team...
6 students and coach among 9 killed in college golf team van crash in Texas

Latest News

An Alabama legislative committee has advanced a lottery proposal as proponents try to get the...
Alabama House committee advances lottery bill
The Mississippi Lottery Corporation completed its February transfer of $9,410,686.64 in net...
Miss. Lottery net proceeds now going to education
Volodymyr Zelenskyy, president of Ukraine addressed Congress on March 16, 2022.
Alabama lawmakers react to Ukraine plea for help
Mississippi House and Senate reach agreement on teacher pay raise details
Mississippi House and Senate reach agreement on teacher pay raise details
Some Alabama schools have lifted mask mandates, while others continue to require face coverings.
Bill would move money from public schools to charter schools