Meridian City Council approves landfill contract with Waste Management

Waste Management’s contract with the city of Meridian for the use of its landfill has been approved for another 10 years.
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT
Members of the Meridian City Council formally voted to approve the contract Tuesday. The Pine Ridge landfill, owned by Waste Management, is in Meridian and makes this a more cost-effective decision. The council wanted to have the details of the landfill contract ironed out before it begins other negotiations.

There is no word on when garbage and waste contract negotiations will begin.

