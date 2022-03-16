Meridian City Council approves landfill contract with Waste Management

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Waste Management’s contract with the city of Meridian for the use of its landfill has been approved for another 10 years.

Members of the Meridian City Council formally voted to approve the contract Tuesday. The Pine Ridge landfill, owned by Waste Management, is in Meridian and makes this a more cost-effective decision. The council wanted to have the details of the landfill contract ironed out before it begins other negotiations.

“We had to decide which landfill we’re going to use because we’re headed into negotiations with a garbage and waste contract. Those people need to know where they were going to have to dump the trash and the garbage. We needed to specify which one of the landfills will be used and that one, in our opinion based on the bids we got, was the most economical one to use.”

There is no word on when garbage and waste contract negotiations will begin.

