Advertisement

Meridian Police Department receives grant to buy newer radios

Will help MPD communicate with other law enforcement agencies in the area.
Meridian Police Department
Meridian Police Department(WTOK)
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Meridian Police Department will be buying new radios with the grant that was approved in the most recent city council meeting.

Newer radios were needed as MPD, and other law enforcement agencies started moving to a newer system. They are hoping to be able to buy as many radios as needed for the Meridian Police Department. This system will allow them to pass information more efficiently across departments throughout the city and Lauderdale County.

On the other system law enforcement had to call back into headquarters to get information from other agencies.

The new radios would eliminate that need and be a safer option.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dies after robbery shooting.
Names released in Quitman murder investigation
Lauren and Jeremy Pogue.
Community shows love and support for Lauren Pogue
Ten pounds of methamphetamine was seized Mar. 10 in what may be the largest-ever meth bust in...
Three arrested in large meth bust in Clarke County
Catherine Forkpa, 30, is charged with dependent adult abuse and intentional reckless abuse in...
Worker charged after woman froze to death at assisted living facility
Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report March 14, 2022

Latest News

Crowd at Sham Rockin’ Spring Break
Sham Rockin‘ Spring Break helps kick off week of vacation
Lauren and Jeremy Pogue.
Community shows love and support for Lauren Pogue
Students talking to recruiters
Quitman High School broadcasting program participates in recruitment fair
Jane Miller retires from Lauderdale County
Chancery Court Staff Attorney retires in Lauderdale County