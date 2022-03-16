Meridian Police Department receives grant to buy newer radios
Will help MPD communicate with other law enforcement agencies in the area.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Meridian Police Department will be buying new radios with the grant that was approved in the most recent city council meeting.
Newer radios were needed as MPD, and other law enforcement agencies started moving to a newer system. They are hoping to be able to buy as many radios as needed for the Meridian Police Department. This system will allow them to pass information more efficiently across departments throughout the city and Lauderdale County.
On the other system law enforcement had to call back into headquarters to get information from other agencies.
The new radios would eliminate that need and be a safer option.
