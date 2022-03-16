Meridian Police Department receives grant to buy newer radios

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Meridian Police Department will be buying new radios with the grant that was approved in the most recent city council meeting.

Newer radios were needed as MPD, and other law enforcement agencies started moving to a newer system. They are hoping to be able to buy as many radios as needed for the Meridian Police Department. This system will allow them to pass information more efficiently across departments throughout the city and Lauderdale County.

“We’ve already purchased I think 30 already so this will add to that. All the police officers will have that access. If they’re out on a call they can communicate with State Troopers and they can connect with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department. They can connect to whoever they want to connect to.

On the other system law enforcement had to call back into headquarters to get information from other agencies.

The new radios would eliminate that need and be a safer option.

