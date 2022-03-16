Advertisement

Miss. Senate, House condemn Russian invasion of Ukraine

The Mississippi House and Senate have passed resolutions condemning the invasion of Ukraine....
The Mississippi House and Senate have passed resolutions condemning the invasion of Ukraine. (Source: WLBT)(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 12:39 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi House of Representatives and Senate have passed resolutions condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The House passed House Concurrent Resolution 77 which condemns the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Mississippi Senate also unanimously passed Senate Concurrent Resolution 563 condemning the invasion of Ukraine and calling for the state to immediately cut all ties with Russia.

The resolutions call for severing all economic, financial, cultural, and other connections with the Russian Federation, its leaders, and its businesses.

The resolution passed by the Senate Wednesday would make it the policy of the legislature and the state to cut all economic, financial and other connections with Russia and its businesses. This would include:

  • The sale, purchase, distribution, or storage of alcoholic beverages from Russia at the Department of Revenue;
  • The investment of Public Employees Retirement System assets in businesses or financial institutions owned by Russia or its citizens;
  • The investment in Russian businesses through the Mississippi Development Authority or other publicly financed economic development projects; or
  • The use of Russian vendors for any services or goods for public entities.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief Huckeba said the shootings happened near the McDonald’s on East Pushmataha Street and...
Multiple people shot in Butler Wednesday night
Jyquan Radcliff and Tavion Radcliff have been charged with capital murder and aggravated...
MPD announces two arrests for capital murder in Oct. 2021 triple homicide
Woman dies after robbery shooting.
Names released in Quitman murder investigation
Over 100 people were arrested after a six-day long human trafficking sting in Florida.
4 Disney employees among over 100 arrested in human trafficking sting, police say
Meridian police filed charges against two people Monday after a traffic stop near Arthur Street...
Two face gun charges after traffic stop

Latest News

An Alabama legislative committee has advanced a lottery proposal as proponents try to get the...
Alabama House committee passes gambling bills
Source: Pixabay
Consider This: Permanent Daylight Saving Time
The Mississippi Lottery Corporation completed its February transfer of $9,410,686.64 in net...
Miss. Lottery net proceeds now going to education
Volodymyr Zelenskyy, president of Ukraine addressed Congress on March 16, 2022.
Alabama lawmakers react to Ukraine plea for help
Mississippi House and Senate reach agreement on teacher pay raise details
Mississippi House and Senate reach agreement on teacher pay raise details