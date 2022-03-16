Miss. Senate, House condemn Russian invasion of Ukraine

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi House of Representatives and Senate have passed resolutions condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The House passed House Concurrent Resolution 77 which condemns the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Mississippi Senate also unanimously passed Senate Concurrent Resolution 563 condemning the invasion of Ukraine and calling for the state to immediately cut all ties with Russia.

The resolutions call for severing all economic, financial, cultural, and other connections with the Russian Federation, its leaders, and its businesses.

“Every morning we see more and more horrors occurring in Ukraine at the hands of Russia’s leadership. This resolution sends a clear message to the Ukrainian people who are fighting for their lives: Mississippi supports you, you are in our prayers, and we will not associate with Russia or its murderous dictator.”

The resolution passed by the Senate Wednesday would make it the policy of the legislature and the state to cut all economic, financial and other connections with Russia and its businesses. This would include:

The sale, purchase, distribution, or storage of alcoholic beverages from Russia at the Department of Revenue;

The investment of Public Employees Retirement System assets in businesses or financial institutions owned by Russia or its citizens;

The investment in Russian businesses through the Mississippi Development Authority or other publicly financed economic development projects; or

The use of Russian vendors for any services or goods for public entities.

