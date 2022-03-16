Advertisement

More than 3 million bottles of Airborne Gummies recalled

The recall involves Airborne Gummies sold in blueberry pomegranate, orange and assorted fruit...
The recall involves Airborne Gummies sold in blueberry pomegranate, orange and assorted fruit flavors.(Consumer Product Safety Recall)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 10:31 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A recall has been issued for more than 3 million bottles of Airborne Gummies after dozens of injuries have been reported.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, 63- and 75-count bottles of Airborne Gummies have pressure buildup in the bottles, putting consumers at risk of injuries.

There have been at least 70 reports of the cap or seal popping off the bottles.

One person reported an eye injury that needed medical attention, while 18 others reported minor injuries from the pressure buildup.

UPC and lot codes for products impacted by the recall

The recall involves Airborne Gummies sold in blueberry pomegranate, orange and assorted fruit flavors.

The products included in the recall were sold at major retailers and pharmacies like Target, Walmart, CVS and Walgreens, in addition to other stores nationwide and online from May 2020 through February 2022.

Anyone with an unopened bottle should contact Reckitt by calling 1-888-266-8003 to return the product and receive a full refund.

Bottles that have already been opened are not subject to the recall as they would have released any pressure buildup and do not present an injury hazard.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief Huckeba said the shootings happened near the McDonald’s on East Pushmataha Street and...
Multiple people shot in Butler Wednesday night
Woman dies after robbery shooting.
Names released in Quitman murder investigation
Meridian police filed charges against two people Monday after a traffic stop near Arthur Street...
Two face gun charges after traffic stop
Over 100 people were arrested after a six-day long human trafficking sting in Florida.
4 Disney employees among over 100 arrested in human trafficking sting, police say
There was a fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team...
6 students and coach among 9 killed in college golf team van crash in Texas

Latest News

A mugshot of Brittney Griner in Russian custody was released by Russian media.
Russian media: Arrest of WNBA star Brittney Griner extended to May 19
Chipotle is testing a robot to make its tortilla chips, as seen in the back of this photo.
Chipotle is testing a robot to make its tortilla chips
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is seen before signing a measure that prohibits legal action against...
Washington state prohibits Texas-style abortion lawsuits
LIVE: Biden hosts White House St. Patrick's Day event
FILE - Alysa Liu, of the United States, reacts after competing in the women's free skate...
U.S. Olympian Alysa Liu, father targeted in Chinese spy case