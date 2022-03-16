Deborah C. Maxey

Funeral services for Mrs. Deborah “Debbie” C. Maxey will be held Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Dr. Tom Sikes and Rev. Davey Wilkerson officiating. Burial will follow at Longino Baptist Church Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Deborah C. “Debbie” Maxey, age 69, of Meridian passed away Sunday, March 13, 2022 at Poplar Springs Nursing Center.

Deborah “Debbie” Maxey, born deaf, attended Magnolia Speech School in Jackson, Mississippi, under the tutelage of founder Libba Matthews and Debbie’s mother, Nell Taylor. Family and friends all knew Debbie for her quick sense of humor. She enjoyed socializing with the deaf community at various MAD (Mississippi Association of Deaf) events. Debbie was previously an avid bowler and held many records in the deaf bowling league at Dixie Bowling Lanes. She was employed 25+ years at Delco Remy as an assembly person. Debbie was a pioneer in being the first deaf individual to be employed at Delco Remy and this was done prior to ADA (American Disabilities Act) being established into law in 1990. Using her lip reading skills she passed her tests and gained qualification without the utilization of an interpreter. She later joined the UAW (United Auto Workers) where she was a longtime member.

Debbie is survived by her daughter, Angela White and her husband, Eddie; her son, John Maxey; grandchildren, Joshua White, Emily White, and Luke Mathis and his wife, Kayla, and Jody Maxey; as well as great-grandchildren, William Cain and Maniaha Maxey-Byrd. She is also survived by her siblings, Laurie Cobb and Jim Taylor.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Maxey; mother, Nell Taylor; and father, Jim Taylor.

The family requests memorials be made to Magnolia Speech School.

Pallbearers will be Luke Mathis, Joshua White, Jim Taylor, and Michael Cobb.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. prior to the funeral service.

