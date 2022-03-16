Sandra Wilkinson Vick

Funeral services for Mrs. Sandra Wilkinson Vick will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 18, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Pastor Bob Dominy officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Sandra Wilkinson Vick, age 82, of Bailey passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Vick was a faithful member, pianist, and vocalist at Bailey Baptist Church. She was previously employed by Hulett Furniture and Karl’s Furniture as a seamstress and upholsterer. She taught a Swedish weave class at the Meridian Activity Center. She played the hammer dulcimer and lap dulcimer as a ministry to local nursing homes.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Benjamin Thomas Vick; her children, Janet Doner (Tim), Denny Vick, Sharon Alexander (Starling), Sandy Murphy (Bruce); her sister, Janell Wilkinson McMullen (“Hack”); her grandchildren, Jared Doner, Casadi Lee, Kyle Wilbanks, Starla Tucker, Natalie Zabinski, Drew Murphy, Caleb Alexander, Georgia Townsend, Colby Murphy, and numerous great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Vick was preceded in death by her parents, Edna Gully and Thornell Wilkinson; as well as her brothers, Sam “Boy” Wilkinson, J.T. Wilkinson, and Blake Wilkinson.

The family suggests memorial contributions are shared with Bethel Southern Methodist Church Cemetery.

Pall bearers will be Mrs. Vick’s grandchildren.

