Pedestrians on Meridian highways: What is being done?

Meridian Police Department has requested fences from MDOT to counter pedestrians on I-20, MDOT says they have not heard of the requests.
By Ethan Bird
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 6:08 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Four people have been killed on Interstate 20/59 and another two on Highway 39 in pedestrian vs. vehicle accidents since 2019, according to Meridian Police Department data.

As recently as Mar. 15 a man was severely injured on I-20 when struck by an 18-wheeler; he is in critical condition according to MPD.

MPD also told WTOK that they know pedestrians on the interstate are an issue and they have asked for help.

Leubbers said MPD has not heard back from MDOT. However, MDOT said Wednesday their district engineer for Meridian had not heard of these requests, but after bringing it to their attention, they have notified their public safety team to monitor the situation. As of right now, there are no plans to put up fences on any thoroughfares in the Queen City.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

