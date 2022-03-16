Pedestrians on Meridian highways: What is being done?

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Four people have been killed on Interstate 20/59 and another two on Highway 39 in pedestrian vs. vehicle accidents since 2019, according to Meridian Police Department data.

As recently as Mar. 15 a man was severely injured on I-20 when struck by an 18-wheeler; he is in critical condition according to MPD.

MPD also told WTOK that they know pedestrians on the interstate are an issue and they have asked for help.

“Our accident reconstruction team has reached out to MDOT after every major incident we have had on the interstate involving pedestrians, in reference to seeing if they could put a four-foot fence on the medians from the exits of 152 to 154, to try to prevent people from crossing the interstate.”

Leubbers said MPD has not heard back from MDOT. However, MDOT said Wednesday their district engineer for Meridian had not heard of these requests, but after bringing it to their attention, they have notified their public safety team to monitor the situation. As of right now, there are no plans to put up fences on any thoroughfares in the Queen City.

