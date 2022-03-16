Recent events having positive impact on downtown Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - If you have lived in Meridian for a while or have attended one of the many events in downtown, then you’ve noticed an increase in activity.

“Recently, there’s always something to do in downtown, which I’m very happy about,” Ezra Clay of Mia’s Caffe said.

There are things to do in Meridian. That statement is true now more than ever. The increase in events and new downtown businesses have generated a lot of traffic.

“I think there’s just a lot of excitement in the community,” Community Development Director Craig Hitt said. “I don’t know if its just coming out of COVID and everybody ready to get out and do something, but there’s a lot of activity in Meridian.”

Day of the Dead, Bud N’ Burgers, Downtown Historic Walk, Meridian Mardi Gras and Shamrockin’ Spring Break make up just some of the events that have taken place in the last several months that have drawn big crowds.

“We are seeing something almost every week now. Not major events in every case,” Hitt explained. “This weekend, we have something at City Lawn, next weekend we’ve got the big Allie Cat Run and Festival. I would say there is definitely an increase in the requests for permitting.”

For downtown businesses like Mia’s Caffe, the hustle and bustle has been amazing.

“We’ve had a lot of out-of-town people come here, which I was really surprised,” Gina Giuliano, owner of Mia’s Caffe said. “They find us on Google. When they get here, they all have complimented downtown Meridian. They can even see the growth down here.”

Even though customers are filling the seats, there’s also a need for more employees.

“Staffing has been an issue. We have had a hard time with staffing,” Giuliano said. “I joke with my children that it’s a good thing that I have such a large family because I have five children. My children work here and their friends work here.”

Upcoming events include (but are not limited to): Allie Cat Run, Earth’s Bounty, Bud n’ Boiln’, Jimmie Rodgers Festival, Threefoot Festival, State Games and Juneteenth.

