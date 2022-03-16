Senate, House conferees agree on pay raise for Miss. teachers, assistants

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A conference committee of the Mississippi House and Senate has reached agreement on raises for teachers and teacher assistants.

Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann said the $246 million proposal approved Wednesday will raise base teacher salaries by an average of $5,140. Teacher assistant salaries would see an increase of $2,000. The measure must be voted on by the full House and Senate.

“Senate Education Chairman Dennis DeBar developed this plan with the input of countless teachers with whom he met during the fall. We appreciate Representatives McCarty, Felsher, and Owen meeting with Senators DeBar, Bryan, and Hopson to finalize the bill and move it to the Governor’s desk,” Hosemann said.

This morning, House & Senate negotiators held a joint conference committee meeting to finalize the details on The START Act (HB 530). I’m proud to report that a signed agreement has been filed — delivering a nearly $250 mil investment in teacher pay to our hard-working educators. pic.twitter.com/2ZWgGnaUQX — Rep. Jansen Owen (@JansenOwen) March 16, 2022

Under the plan, a Class A teacher with a baccalaureate degree would start at $41,500. Teachers would receive annual step increases of between $400 and $600 at most every year, including in the first three years of teaching. Step increases are not currently provided in the base salary schedule in statute until the third year of teaching, though many leave the profession before Year 5.

“The winners today are our teachers who are helping grow the next generation of Mississippi leaders. Thank you for all of your work on behalf of our state. The critically important role you play in the future of our state is not lost on the Mississippi Senate.”

At five-year marks in a teacher’s career up to Year 20 teachers would receive a larger increase between $1,200 and $1,350 based on their certification. At Year 25, they would receive a $2,500 increase.

The base salary schedule does not include any local supplements or state supplements, like extra compensation to locate in certain critical needs areas or become a National Board Certified Teacher.

