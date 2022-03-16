Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for 45-year-old Corinth woman

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 45-year-old Tammy Lynn Hicks...
Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 45-year-old Tammy Lynn Hicks of Corinth.(Mississippi Bureau of Investigation)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 9:11 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORINTH, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 45-year-old Tammy Lynn Hicks of Corinth.

She is described as four feet nine inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen Tuesday, February 22 around 1:30 p.m. on West Capitol Street at the Greyhound Station in Hinds County on a bus going to Memphis, Tennessee.

Family members say Tammy Lynn Hicks suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Tammy Lynn Hicks, contact the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 286-5521.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief Huckeba said the shootings happened near the McDonald’s on East Pushmataha Street and...
Multiple people shot in Butler Wednesday night
Woman dies after robbery shooting.
Names released in Quitman murder investigation
Meridian police filed charges against two people Monday after a traffic stop near Arthur Street...
Two face gun charges after traffic stop
Over 100 people were arrested after a six-day long human trafficking sting in Florida.
4 Disney employees among over 100 arrested in human trafficking sting, police say
There was a fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team...
6 students and coach among 9 killed in college golf team van crash in Texas

Latest News

The grants for the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program will enable community service...
Grants awarded to help low-income families in Alabama
The Mississippi Lottery Corporation completed its February transfer of $9,410,686.64 in net...
Miss. Lottery net proceeds now going to education
Truck rollover on Hwy 19 N
Rollover accident leaves one injured on Hwy 19N
There's a risk for severe storms Friday
Nice St. Patrick’s Day weather, but severe storms are possible Friday
Chief Huckeba said the shootings happened near the McDonald’s on East Pushmataha Street and...
Multiple people shot in Butler Wednesday night