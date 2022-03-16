St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl slated for Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Thursday is St. Patrick’s Day and there’s a unique event taking place in downtown Meridian to celebrate it.

The first ever Queen City St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl will feature five downtown restaurants and bars between 5:00 and 9:00 p.m. Participants will receive punch cards at Weidmann’s and then proceed to The Boxcar, Threefoot Brewery, The Island and The Brickhaus, sampling food and beverages. Several businesses, like Queen City Cigar, have donated door prizes that will be given away to those who complete the crawl.

”Downtown is building up and everybody downtown from what I see gets along and help each other out,” said Brian Richardson, owner of Queen City Cigar. “Hopefully I’m not blind on that. When you get the chance we all pitch in, especially me. I want to get the name out there. I want to help with the community as much as possible.”

“There’s a lot of people that don’t spend a lot of time downtown,” said Michelle Joyner, organizer of the Pub Crawl. “Maybe they’ve never been to the Boxcar. Or maybe they don’t know the Threefoot Brewing Company has food. Or maybe they don’t know that we even have a Jamaican restaurant. Each location gets to feature their food and a beverage and we get to show off our downtown and a few of our local restaurants and give people an opportunity to get a taste of the food and drink available at those places.”

Mitchell Distributing is the sponsor of the Pub Crawl.

