Two face gun charges after traffic stop

Meridian police filed charges against two people Monday after a traffic stop near Arthur Street and 54th Avenue.
Meridian police filed charges against two people Monday after a traffic stop near Arthur Street and 54th Avenue.(MGN)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police filed charges against two people Monday after a traffic stop near Arthur Street and 54th Avenue.

MPD said a passenger, Jaterio McKee, ran from the vehicle and was arrested a short time later. Both McKee and Fernando Ruffin were charged with felon in possession of a firearm.

Jaterio McKee was charged with with felon in possession of a firearm after a traffic stop Mar. 14, 2022.
Jaterio McKee was charged with with felon in possession of a firearm after a traffic stop Mar. 14, 2022.(Meridian Police Dept.)
Fernando Ruffin was charged with with felon in possession of a firearm after a traffic stop Mar. 14, 2022.
Fernando Ruffin was charged with with felon in possession of a firearm after a traffic stop Mar. 14, 2022.(Meridian Police Dept.)

McKee’s bond was denied and he is on hold for the Mississippi Department of Corrections. Ruffin’s bond was set at $50,000.

