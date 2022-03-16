Two face gun charges after traffic stop
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police filed charges against two people Monday after a traffic stop near Arthur Street and 54th Avenue.
MPD said a passenger, Jaterio McKee, ran from the vehicle and was arrested a short time later. Both McKee and Fernando Ruffin were charged with felon in possession of a firearm.
McKee’s bond was denied and he is on hold for the Mississippi Department of Corrections. Ruffin’s bond was set at $50,000.
