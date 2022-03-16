Two face gun charges after traffic stop

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police filed charges against two people Monday after a traffic stop near Arthur Street and 54th Avenue.

MPD said a passenger, Jaterio McKee, ran from the vehicle and was arrested a short time later. Both McKee and Fernando Ruffin were charged with felon in possession of a firearm.

Jaterio McKee was charged with with felon in possession of a firearm after a traffic stop Mar. 14, 2022. (Meridian Police Dept.)

Fernando Ruffin was charged with with felon in possession of a firearm after a traffic stop Mar. 14, 2022. (Meridian Police Dept.)

McKee’s bond was denied and he is on hold for the Mississippi Department of Corrections. Ruffin’s bond was set at $50,000.

