Upper-level low pressure area moves away today

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

There’s a distinct spin in the atmosphere that you can clearly see if you look at a loop of satellite imagery. It’s meandering over parts of the South, including MS, and it’s keeping clouds overhead along with widely scattered showers. Locally, any showers will be light or drizzly. So, don’t expect heavy rain like Tuesday, but it will be dreary for most of the day. However, as the low moves away, we’re expecting some late afternoon / early evening sunshine. Highs will manage to reach the upper 60s.

Thursday, St. Patrick’s Day, brings nice weather for your plans. Expect temps in the 40s to start your day, then highs will reach the upper 70s under the abundant PM sunshine. So, enjoy the holiday, and don’t forget to wear your green. By Thursday night, Storm Team 11 will be monitoring an approaching storm system that could bring us some issues early Friday.

Showers are storms are looking more likely for Friday morning, and some storms could be strong to severe. The main timing for storms look to be from 2AM -12PM , and it’s important that you have multiple ways of getting severe weather alerts before you go to bed Thursday night (as storms will move in early while many of you may still be sleeping) . The morning drive will also be threatened with possible severe storms, so make sure to stay weather aware & to have different ways of getting severe alerts as you start the day. Damaging wind is the primary threat, but tornadoes are also possible. Once the storms move out, sunshine will help warm temps into the mid-upper 70s ahead of the actual cold front that’ll cross Friday evening. We’ll also watch for possible storms that could form ahead of the front.

Otherwise, get ready for beautiful weather this weekend! Expect sunshine & 60s for Saturday, then sunshine and 70s for Sunday (which is also the 1st day of spring). Next week starts quiet, but we’ll monitor another potentially strong storm system that could move in next Tuesday.

