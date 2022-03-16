U.S. Senate votes to repeal air travel mask mandate extension

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - By a 57 to 40 vote, the United States Senate voted to repeal the mask mandate extension for air travel.

This extension was put forth by President Joe Biden, extending the mask mandate on aircrafts to April 18. The original mandate was set to end this Friday, March 18.

Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), along with Senator Ted Cruz (R-Tx.), spoke out on his reasoning for opposing the extension.

“According to data released by the CDC last Friday, 98% of Americans can now safely choose not to wear a mask,” said Wicker. “In other words, it makes no sense to continue this.”

Wicker continued on, expressing how he felt a mask mandate took away freedom from the American people.

“When the roles of government do not comply with common sense, it offends free Americans to have to abide by some silly rule, and you can expect the objections we are hearing from the public,” said Wicker.

The measure must now pass through the House of Representatives before it will end up on President Biden’s desk.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.