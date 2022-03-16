Advertisement

Walmart plans to hire 50K workers before May

Walmart recently increased its starting pay rate to $16.40 per hour.
Walmart recently increased its starting pay rate to $16.40 per hour.(MGN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The largest retailer in the U.S. is looking to boost its workforce. Walmart announced it’s focused on hiring at least 50,000 employees this spring.

Positions are available in stores, campuses, clubs and supply chain facilities, and Walmart officials said they hope to have these all filled by April.

This work comes as much of the retail industry is experiencing a worker shortage, which was triggered, in part, by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Walmart recently increased its starting pay rate to $16.40 per hour. Some workers in select positions make nearly twice that hourly rate.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief Huckeba said the shootings happened near the McDonald’s on East Pushmataha Street and...
Multiple people shot in Butler Wednesday night
Woman dies after robbery shooting.
Names released in Quitman murder investigation
Meridian police filed charges against two people Monday after a traffic stop near Arthur Street...
Two face gun charges after traffic stop
Over 100 people were arrested after a six-day long human trafficking sting in Florida.
4 Disney employees among over 100 arrested in human trafficking sting, police say
There was a fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team...
6 students and coach among 9 killed in college golf team van crash in Texas

Latest News

FILE - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds her weekly news conference on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.
House votes to further restrict Russian trade after invasion
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: Child was driving truck that struck van killing 9
This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows a closeup view of fires in an...
American among civilians killed in Russian attack in Ukraine
The Meridian Police department called a news conference for late Thursday afternoon.
MPD calls news conference about arrests in triple homicide
President Joe Biden meets virtually with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin in the Oval Office...
Biden’s St. Patrick’s Day scrambled by Irish PM’s COVID case