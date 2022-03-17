Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report March 17, 2022

Docket 2
Docket 2
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
THOMMY WILEY19945224 VALLY ST MERIDIAN, MSMALICIOUS MISCHIEF
INDECENT EXPOSURE
MICHAEL MCCALEB1990313 60TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDUI REFUSAL
JEMORREO THOMAS1996107 71ST PL APT A71DISORDERLY CONDUCT

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 16, 2022 at 6:00 AM to March 17, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 11:49 AM on March 16, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1600 block of Tommy Webb Drive. The case is currently under investigation.
At 5:02 PM on March 16, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 800 block of 35thAvenue. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

