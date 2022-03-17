Consider This: Permanent Daylight Saving Time

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - When is the last time we have seen bipartisanship in Washington?

It has been a long, long time, but this week there was a unanimous vote in the Senate to support the Sunshine Protection Act. We have been recommending this change for many years, and it looks like the support is finally there to make daylight saving time permanent.

The Sunshine Protection Act, a bill co-sponsored by Mississippi Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith, still needs to be approved by the House, but if the tremendous support in the Senate reflects the overall mood in Congress, that vote should be a lay-up.

In proposing the legislation, Florida Senator Marco Rubio, the lead sponsor, said there’s science about the harm of clock switching, leading to an increase in heart attacks, car accidents and pedestrian accidents.

There is reduced crime as there is light later in the day and a decrease in seasonal depression that many feel during standard time. He also said it would give kids more time to play outside after school in the winter months.

When we fall back an hour to standard time, it can get dark before 5 p.m., leaving little time for outside after school activities.

Yes, year-round daylight saving time means the mornings will be a little darker in the winter months, but more people are up and active in the afternoons and more daylight later in day will be a positive change. If it becomes law, the Sunshine Act will take effect in the fall of 2023.

That means we will only have a few more annoying clock changes before we can stop the fall back, spring forward roller coaster and enjoy more afternoon sunshine all year long.

