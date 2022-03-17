Kentucky Ham Meal returns after missing last year due to COVID

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One of this area’s longest running fundraisers is returning after a one-year absence due to COVID.

First Christian Church in Meridian will host its 59th Kentucky Ham Meal Tuesday and Wednesday, Mar. 22-23. The church will be serving delicious meals from 6:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. both days, and then from 5:00 to 7:00 Tuesday evening.

About 2500 people are normally fed with the proceeds going to a number of local missions.

”It’s always been a mission effort by the church so we really feel good about that,” said Reverend Mark Benson. “All the proceeds stay here and help local agencies like Care Lodge, Love’s Kitchen, Boys and Girls Club and others. The church feels real good about what we’re doing and the effort that we’re making to really make a difference in our community.”

“Every member of our church works together and even friends outside of our church,” said Mary Gilmore, Chairperson of the Kentucky Ham Meal. “The Navy will come and help us as well as different organizations we provide funds to come and help us. It’s definitely a community event for the Meridian area.”

Tickets may be bought at the door or by calling the church office at 601-693-1425.

