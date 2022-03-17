Advertisement

Lauderdale County Arrest Report March 17, 2022

Daily Docket 4
Daily Docket 4(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 1:26 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jyquan Radcliff and Tavion Radcliff have been charged with capital murder and aggravated...
MPD announces two arrests for capital murder in Oct. 2021 triple homicide
Chief Huckeba said the shootings happened near the McDonald’s on East Pushmataha Street and...
Multiple people shot in Butler Wednesday night
Evidence of a shootout remains at the Marathon gas station in Butler.
More than 60 shots fired in Butler shootout, 3 injured
The grants for the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program will enable community service...
Grants awarded to help low-income families in Alabama
Early morning house fire in Meridian on March 18th.
Fire burns through roof of Meridian home

Latest News

Phillips’ bond has been set at $10,000 after making his initial appearance in Jones County...
Waynesboro man charged with enticement of minor, meth possession in Jones Co.
Austin Harrell (L) and Shauna Reynolds (R)
Duo charged with deaths of 2 women in Newton Co.
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report March 18, 2022
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report March 18, 2022
Mississippi inmate who decapitated mother, killed 2 others, dies of illness in hospital
Mississippi inmate who decapitated mother, killed 2 others, dies of illness in hospital