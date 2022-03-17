Marty Stuart hosts Mar. 21 fundraiser in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - An Evening with Marty Stuart and the Congress of Country Music Allstars will be held at The Westin Hotel in Jackson Monday, Mar. 21. Tickets are now available for the star-studded fundraiser benefitting Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music, opening later this year in Philadelphia. An Evening with Marty Stuart is chaired by former Gov. and Mrs. Haley Barbour.

An invite-only VIP reception will be followed by a cocktail hour, seated dinner and live auction and raffle. Entertainment will be provided by Marty Stuart and the Congress of Country Music Allstars.

The money raised will go toward the construction of the Congress of Country Music, which will house Stuart’s memorabilia, the largest private collection of country music artifacts in the world.

“This event is a big night for me, the Congress of Country Music, the city of Philadelphia, as well as the culture of country music. I see it as a recital of sorts; we are bringing our best to the capital city with the idea of having a once-in-a-lifetime memorable evening of music and mayhem that will live in our hearts and minds long after the sun comes up!”

“With our state’s rich and illustrious musical heritage, it is only fitting that the world’s largest private collection of country music relics be on permanent display in Marty’s hometown of Philadelphia. Mississippi is ‘The Birthplace of America’s Music,’ and the Marty Stuart Congress of Country Music will serve not only as a fitting tribute to our state’s country music roots but also provide innumerable educational opportunities for Mississippians of all ages. Marsha and I are honored to chair this important event and hope that you will join us for what is sure to be an unforgettable evening.”

“We are excited that Marty is coming home and with him The Congress of Country Music, a world-class country music museum and performing arts center. It is a dream coming true for the city of Philadelphia and a great project for the state of Mississippi. Welcome home, Marty!”

The $30-million project includes more than 50,000 square feet of museum space, classrooms, a community hall, meeting and event space, a rooftop performance venue and the historic and newly renovated Ellis Theater. Stuart’s collection is more than 20,000 items, such as Stuart’s first childhood guitar, a pair of Patsy Cline’s boots, Johnny Cash’s first black performance suit, handwritten manuscripts by Hank Williams and a Jimmie Rodgers’ blue yodel guitar.

For ticket information, call 601-656-1000.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.