Marty Stuart hosts Mar. 21 fundraiser in Jackson

An Evening with Marty Stuart and the Congress of Country Music Allstars will be held Mar. 21 at...
An Evening with Marty Stuart and the Congress of Country Music Allstars will be held Mar. 21 at The Westin Hotel in Jackson.(Marty Stuart's Congress of Country Music)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - An Evening with Marty Stuart and the Congress of Country Music Allstars will be held at The Westin Hotel in Jackson Monday, Mar. 21. Tickets are now available for the star-studded fundraiser benefitting Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music, opening later this year in Philadelphia. An Evening with Marty Stuart is chaired by former Gov. and Mrs. Haley Barbour.

An invite-only VIP reception will be followed by a cocktail hour, seated dinner and live auction and raffle. Entertainment will be provided by Marty Stuart and the Congress of Country Music Allstars.

The money raised will go toward the construction of the Congress of Country Music, which will house Stuart’s memorabilia, the largest private collection of country music artifacts in the world.

The $30-million project includes more than 50,000 square feet of museum space, classrooms, a community hall, meeting and event space, a rooftop performance venue and the historic and newly renovated Ellis Theater. Stuart’s collection is more than 20,000 items, such as Stuart’s first childhood guitar, a pair of Patsy Cline’s boots, Johnny Cash’s first black performance suit, handwritten manuscripts by Hank Williams and a Jimmie Rodgers’ blue yodel guitar.

For ticket information, call 601-656-1000.

