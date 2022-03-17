Advertisement

Miss. House honors Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist

Miss. House honors Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist
Miss. House honors Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist
By Courtney Ann Jackson
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi House of Representatives honored a special guest on the House floor Thursday morning.

Video of Lynyrd Skynyrd played on the video boards as guitarist Rickey Medlocke arrived to applause from members.

Medlocke noted he was supposed to be on the plane that crashed and killed members of the band and crew in 1977.

Although he’s also played with the band Blackfoot, he has been back playing with Skynrd for more than 25 years.

He and his wife have a home in Olive Branch.

The House honored him with a resolution.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jyquan Radcliff and Tavion Radcliff have been charged with capital murder and aggravated...
MPD announces two arrests for capital murder in Oct. 2021 triple homicide
Chief Huckeba said the shootings happened near the McDonald’s on East Pushmataha Street and...
Multiple people shot in Butler Wednesday night
Evidence of a shootout remains at the Marathon gas station in Butler.
More than 60 shots fired in Butler shootout, 3 injured
The grants for the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program will enable community service...
Grants awarded to help low-income families in Alabama
Early morning house fire in Meridian on March 18th.
Fire burns through roof of Meridian home

Latest News

Dental Mission
Central Baptist Church hosts dental mission
Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP)
Troop H hoping to gain troopers with new class
Phillips’ bond has been set at $10,000 after making his initial appearance in Jones County...
Waynesboro man charged with enticement of minor, meth possession in Jones Co.
Group landscaping at West Hills Elementary School.
Serve tour makes a stop in Meridian
Traffic on I-20/59 in Meridian.
MPD hears from MDOT about interstate fences