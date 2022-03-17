Advertisement

Miss. Lottery net proceeds now going to education

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation completed its February transfer of $9,410,686.64 in net...
The Mississippi Lottery Corporation completed its February transfer of $9,410,686.64 in net proceeds to the Mississippi State Treasury, bringing the total for FY22 to almost $83 million.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Lottery Corporation completed its February transfer of $9,410,686.64 in net proceeds to the Mississippi State Treasury. This brings the approximate revenue for FY 2022 to almost $83 million.

By law the first $80 million in net proceeds goes to road and bridge projects for 10 years. Anything above that goes to the Education Enhancement Fund. The February transfer sends $3,802,303.97 to the EEF.

The Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law requires that the net proceeds be transferred within 20 days following the close of each calendar month.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jyquan Radcliff and Tavion Radcliff have been charged with capital murder and aggravated...
MPD announces two arrests for capital murder in Oct. 2021 triple homicide
Chief Huckeba said the shootings happened near the McDonald’s on East Pushmataha Street and...
Multiple people shot in Butler Wednesday night
Evidence of a shootout remains at the Marathon gas station in Butler.
More than 60 shots fired in Butler shootout, 3 injured
The grants for the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program will enable community service...
Grants awarded to help low-income families in Alabama
Early morning house fire in Meridian on March 18th.
Fire burns through roof of Meridian home

Latest News

Group landscaping at West Hills Elementary School.
Serve tour makes a stop in Meridian
Traffic on I-20/59 in Meridian.
MPD hears from MDOT about interstate fences
The Mississippi Department of Transportation will temporarily close the "Texas Turnaround"...
“Texas Turnaround” to be temporarily closed next week
Ole Miss women fall in first round of NCAA Tournament
The 5th Annual Allie Cat Run & Festival will take place in Meridian Saturday, Mar. 26, starting...
Allie Cat Run & Festival slated for March 26th