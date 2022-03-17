Miss. Lottery net proceeds now going to education

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Lottery Corporation completed its February transfer of $9,410,686.64 in net proceeds to the Mississippi State Treasury. This brings the approximate revenue for FY 2022 to almost $83 million.

By law the first $80 million in net proceeds goes to road and bridge projects for 10 years. Anything above that goes to the Education Enhancement Fund. The February transfer sends $3,802,303.97 to the EEF.

“Exceeding $80 million mark is a huge milestone for the lottery, our retailers and all Mississippians. By passing this benchmark, the proceeds from the sale of lottery products for the remainder of FY22 will now be directed to the Education Enhancement Fund. We are honored to be able to give back to important Mississippi causes, road and bridge repair and educational needs.”

The Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law requires that the net proceeds be transferred within 20 days following the close of each calendar month.

