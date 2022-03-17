Miss. Lottery net proceeds now going to education
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Lottery Corporation completed its February transfer of $9,410,686.64 in net proceeds to the Mississippi State Treasury. This brings the approximate revenue for FY 2022 to almost $83 million.
By law the first $80 million in net proceeds goes to road and bridge projects for 10 years. Anything above that goes to the Education Enhancement Fund. The February transfer sends $3,802,303.97 to the EEF.
The Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law requires that the net proceeds be transferred within 20 days following the close of each calendar month.
