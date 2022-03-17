Advertisement

More than 60 shots fired in Butler shootout, 3 injured

Three people were shot and a gas station was riddled with bullets Wednesday evening in Butler. At least 60 shots were fired during the altercation.
By Tom Williams
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT
BUTLER, Ala. (WTOK) - Three people were shot and a gas station was riddled with bullets Wednesday evening in Butler. At least 60 shots were fired during the altercation.

“It was outside and once it was over, they jumped in vehicles and took off,” Butler Police Chief Jimmy Huckeba said.

It was around 8 p.m. on Highway 10 when the gun battle broke out. Chief Huckeba said people were shooting in the McDonald’s parking lot and the Marathon gas station parking lot.

Several stray bullets hit the gas station and have been documented by police.

Two shooting victims were taken to local hospitals and one to a Meridian hospital. They are currently in stable condition.

“Right now, it’s too early in the investigation for us to say what was related to this. We do have some people of interest we are talking to. My investigators are working on it,” Huckeba said.

Chief Huckeba says senseless shootings have to stop.

“This is a small town. It makes me angry that this happened in our town,” Huckeba said. “We have good people here. We will see that the people that are responsible for this will be brought to justice. I do urge the public that if they know anything to please give us a call.”

If you have any information about this shooting or those involved, you’re asked to call Butler police at 205-459-3794.

