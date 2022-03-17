Nice St. Patrick’s Day weather, but severe storms are possible Friday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Aside from dense morning fog, your overall weather for this St. Patrick’s Day looks great! Expect a mix of clouds & sun with above average highs in the mid-upper 70s. If you plan to visit the pubs this evening...temps between 7PM and 10PM will stay in the 60s. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 50s.

Make sure to have MULTIPLE ways of getting severe weather alerts before you go to bed tonight because possible severe storms will move into our area after 2AM Friday. These storms will move in well in advance of a cold front that won’t cross until the PM hours. Unfortunately, this means that the morning commute will include heavy rain, wind, and possible severe storms that could include large hail (and a tornado can’t be ruled out). So, it’s important that you watch Good Morning Meridian before starting your day Friday to get the latest on severe alerts & the updated forecast . The risk for severe weather will move out of most areas by Noon, but could linger into our AL counties through 1PM. Rainfall estimates will range from .5″ to 1″.

Once the storms move out, the rest of the day will improve. Highs will manage to reach near 80 degrees before the cold front crosses in the afternoon/early evening. Behind the front, it cools down into the 40s by Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon brings sunshine and highs in the upper 60s. Sunday, which is the first day of Spring, brings seasonable low 70s with a mainly sunny sky.

Monday, expect upper 70s with a nice start to the week. Then, Tuesday into Wednesday the next storm system will move through our area. The Storm Prediction Center already has our area as an area to watch for possible severe storms during this time frame. Stay tuned as we continue to monitor that system as it develops.

