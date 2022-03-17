Advertisement

Saints restructure top players’ contracts, hold second meeting with Deshaun Watson in Atlanta

Exec. VP/GM Mickey Loomis provides pre-NFL Draft preview.
Exec. VP/GM Mickey Loomis provides pre-NFL Draft preview.(Source: WVUE)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: Mar. 17, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints are making an all-out effort to land Deshaun Watson.

Watson is expected to make a decision soon between the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints after the Cleveland Browns were reportedly told they were out of the running, CBS reports.

The Saints restructured the contracts of quarterback Taysom Hill, linebacker Demario Davis, safety Malcolm Jenkins and cornerback Bradley Roby, ESPN reported on Thursday, landing the team $29.9 million under the salary cap. The move puts the Saints in the financial position to acquire the Houston quarterback.

The Saints began the offseason over $90 million above the cap. They will need around $35 million to absorb the 2022 cap hit of Watson’s contract. It’s possible that they could create another $5.1 million in cap space by including a player with a salary of at least $5.1 million to the Texans as part of the deal, or by restructuring Watson’s contract.

The Atlanta Falcons have not yet restructured quarterback Matt Ryan’s contract, presumably to make him easier to trade in the event they land Watson.

The Saints met with Watson earlier this week, and owner Gayle Benson reportedly flew to Atlanta to meet with Watson a second time after he met with the Falcons on Wednesday. That makes New Orleans the first team to meet with the quarterback twice.

Although a grand jury decided not to charge Watson after multiple women accused him of sexual assault, the NFL could still suspend him.

Even if Watson decides he would like to be traded anywhere other than New Orleans, the Saints have cleared enough cap space for roster upgrades this offseason.

They could turn their attention to re-signing Terron Armstead and adding depth to their secondary by signing safety Tryann Mathieu.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jyquan Radcliff and Tavion Radcliff have been charged with capital murder and aggravated...
MPD announces two arrests for capital murder in Oct. 2021 triple homicide
Chief Huckeba said the shootings happened near the McDonald’s on East Pushmataha Street and...
Multiple people shot in Butler Wednesday night
Evidence of a shootout remains at the Marathon gas station in Butler.
More than 60 shots fired in Butler shootout, 3 injured
Austin Harrell (L) and Shauna Reynolds (R)
Duo charged with deaths of 2 women in Newton Co.
Early morning house fire in Meridian on March 18th.
Fire burns through roof of Meridian home

Latest News

(Courtesy: AP Photo/LM Otero)
Goodell says NFL was wrong for not listening to players
(Courtesy: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports)
Players send video message to NFL about racial inequality
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees throws a pass during the first half of the team's...
Brees' anthem comments draw backlash from teammates, others
(Courtesy: New Orleans Saints)
NFL owners approve three rule changes for 2020 season
Drew Brees and the Saints will meet up with Deshaun Watson and the Texans on Aug. 29. (Source:...
Date and time announced for Saints preseason home opener