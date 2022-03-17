Advertisement

Senators react to Gov. Reeves signing bill to ban critical race theory

Mississippi becomes 15th state to ban Critical Race Theory
Gov. Tate Reeves signed a bill this week immediately banning the teaching of critical race theory.
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Gov. Tate Reeves signed a bill this week immediately banning the teaching of critical race theory.

Despite the title of the bill CRT is not explicitly mentioned anywhere else. Currently the only school in the state of Mississippi teaching CRT is the University of Mississippi Law School.

Senators on both sides of the aisle gave their opinions about the law.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Harrell (L) and Shauna Reynolds (R)
Duo charged with deaths of 2 women in Newton Co.
Early morning house fire in Meridian on March 18th.
Fire burns through roof of Meridian home
Henderson police released a booking photo for Gerald Oglesby.
Report: 5-year-old son dies after whipping by father for talking back, not going to bed
Jyquan Radcliff and Tavion Radcliff have been charged with capital murder and aggravated...
MPD announces two arrests for capital murder in Oct. 2021 triple homicide
A Meridian man fell in love with carnivals a long time ago. But it wasn’t the food or the...
Have you wondered about the Ferris Wheel on B Street?

Latest News

Barbara Henson (Source: WTOK-TV)
Barbara Henson dies at 87
Carter says education will be key for the public to understand the benefits of hemp and medical...
Estelle Farms expands hemp business to include medical cannabis
After a bill that would ban divisive concepts from being taught passed on the House floor,...
‘Divisive concepts’ bill clears Alabama House, prompting Dems to worry over education’s future
Doctor discusses potential health hazards of permanent daylight saving time
Doctor discusses potential health hazards of permanent daylight saving time
Multiple statewide elected officials planning youth-related programs that they hope could slow...
Multiple statewide elected officials planning youth-related programs that they hope could slow brain drain