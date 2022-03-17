Senators react to Gov. Reeves signing bill to ban critical race theory

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Gov. Tate Reeves signed a bill this week immediately banning the teaching of critical race theory.

Despite the title of the bill CRT is not explicitly mentioned anywhere else. Currently the only school in the state of Mississippi teaching CRT is the University of Mississippi Law School.

Senators on both sides of the aisle gave their opinions about the law.

“You can’t tell adults what they want to learn. They’re picking these classes and paying for them. One way or another, you can’t tell adults or limit adults in what they can teach.”

“We already know that this is an elective course at Ole Miss and we want to be able to squash this before it got to our students in high school, elementary school, and middle school.”

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.