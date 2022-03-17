Senators react to Gov. Reeves signing bill to ban critical race theory
Mississippi becomes 15th state to ban Critical Race Theory
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Gov. Tate Reeves signed a bill this week immediately banning the teaching of critical race theory.
Despite the title of the bill CRT is not explicitly mentioned anywhere else. Currently the only school in the state of Mississippi teaching CRT is the University of Mississippi Law School.
Senators on both sides of the aisle gave their opinions about the law.
