Tigers’ comeback falls short against Spring Hill

By Shahji Adam
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 10:09 PM CDT
LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - The West Alabama Tigers lose to the Spring Hill Badgers 14-12 at home on Wednesday.

Pitching is where the Tigers struggled early as starting pitcher Scott Germak would end up hitting three batters in one series, which resulted in multiple walks.

Germak would take the rest of the game off as Gates Pee took his place. Gates would pitch a grand slam on his first throw as Spring Hill exploded to a 6-0 lead in the top of the second.

The Tigers would battle back as they would have their first lead at the end of the fourth inning as they kept shutting out the Badgers. Spring Hill would recreate the magic of the second inning in the fifth as they scored five runs to re-gain the lead.

West Alabama almost completed a comeback but they fell just short and lose 14-12.

The Tigers return to Gulf South Conference play for a three-game series at Christian Brothers on Saturday.

