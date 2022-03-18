All Scholastic Sports Team 2022: Alyssa McMullan

NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - If you are at Newton County High School, you probably see Alyssa McMullan.

“She’s hard to miss,” said Newton County girls basketball head coach Cory Cleveland.

The 6′3″ senior is a four sport athlete and is the projected valedictorian at Newton County. Height aside, McMullan’s stands out on the court and in the classroom.

McMullan’s said, “I’m always stressed if I’m not making 100 or close to that on every single test. But always putting that first and then sports afterwards.”

“Alyssa is involved in so much,” said Newton County math teacher Melanie Thomas. “In her community, in school, all while maintaining a 4.0 GPA on our 4.0 scale that’s the highest that you can have here and she does it with such grace.”

Cleveland said, “We’ve always said she’s got a lot of irons in the fire and how she’s juggled them around, I just don’t know but she’s managed well and she’s been able to succeed in everything that she does.”

In the fall Alyssa competes in dance and volleyball. In the winter she plays basketball and in the spring she walks out as a tennis player. She is also the president of Fellowship of Christian Athlete’s (FCA) and participates in Distinguished Young Women (DYW). Everything she has learned from DYW has helped her in school and on the court.

McMullan’s said, “Having confidence in yourself, no matter what you’re doing. Whether you’re playing basketball where you’re playing tennis, just knowing you can do everything to the best of your ability and really be your best self.”

When Alyssa does get free time, she makes sure to give back. During Valentine’s Day, Alyssa and her mother make cookie cakes and donate the proceeds to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

“It’s really important that we continue to do this because my sister was actually a patient at St. Jude’s Research Children’s Hospital a few years ago,” said McMullan. “She is good, she’s in recovery now and we’re just so thankful for everything they [St. Jude’s] have done for our family and what they continue to do for other families too.”

Alyssa scored 130 points this season and helped carry her team through three overtime playoff games and take her team to the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson, for the first time since 1995. On the court, head coach Chad Bond said that Alyssa is finally growing into the player she should be.

Coach Bond said, “She just sort of leads by example but she’s just a presence on the team. She just kind of weaves and everybody just kind of gravitates in that direction and that’s the kind of leader you need.”

Alyssa McMullan is still deciding what she wants to study and where she wants to continue her academic career.

