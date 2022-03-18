Allie Cat Run & Festival slated for March 26th

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The 5th Annual Allie Cat Run & Festival will take place in Meridian Saturday, Mar. 26 and will feature a host of family-friendly activities.

The event is named after Allie Carruth, a young child who lost her life in a tragic accident five years ago. The event features a 5K run, a 2-mile run/walk and a kids walk/run. There will be arts and crafts, plenty of food, music and other activities with all proceeds going to the Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency and the Allie Carruth Scholarship and grants.

“It’s extremely bittersweet. This is five years without Allie. Five years without holding her hand or hearing her say ‘Mommy’. It’s awful but everything happens for a reason and if we can do this and bring awareness and bring a community together and give to others when so much was given to us after she passed away. It was community love really and that’s the best thing we can do.”

Activities get underway at 9:00 a.m. at City Hall Lawn Saturday, Mar. 26. You may register for the race at time2run.net or onsite prior to the race.

