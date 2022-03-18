Central Baptist Church hosts dental mission
Will offer it again Saturday
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Central Baptist Church hosted a dental mission for all Lauderdale County residents. It was part of the Send Relief Organizations Serve Tour.
Free dental services including fillings, extractions, and sealants were available for those who needed them. Volunteers said they’re happy to meet and serve their home community.
The dental mission will be held again Saturday, Mar. 19, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Free blood sugar screenings and vision tests are also offered.
