Central Baptist Church hosts dental mission

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Central Baptist Church hosted a dental mission for all Lauderdale County residents. It was part of the Send Relief Organizations Serve Tour.

Free dental services including fillings, extractions, and sealants were available for those who needed them. Volunteers said they’re happy to meet and serve their home community.

“It is a great opportunity for us to meet our neighbors. You know the old saying goes, actions speak louder than words. And I think so often people may think as far as the church or ministry, you know, that they only care about themselves. But when you’re able to kind of meet a physical need and help them and show them love and compassion, it just gives us a sense of purpose and fulfillment.”

The dental mission will be held again Saturday, Mar. 19, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Free blood sugar screenings and vision tests are also offered.

