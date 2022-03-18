Have you wondered about the Ferris Wheel on B Street?

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Meridian man fell in love with carnivals a long time ago. But it wasn’t the food or the entertainers. It was the rides that made the carnival exciting.

Driving on B Street in Meridian you may have noticed a Ferris Wheel in a yard. Well, that’s because Meridian’s Zane Royal has the passion and knowledge to repair and maintain carnival rides.

“It’s common to see carnival rides partially set up here. This wheel is the first time we had an actual operating ride on the site,” said the owner of Graphics Guru, Zane Royal.

Royal’s family has a history with carnivals and fairs. Being involved in the family business sparked his love for the carnival life.

“Most little kids grew up loving trains, trucks, and bulldozers. Me and my family business, I grew up loving carnival rides and could not wait. I used to crawl out my grandmother’s window and hitchhike to Laurel to help the carnivals tear down and move into Meridian. I started out at the age of ten. I have been fascinated with this equipment since then,” said Royal.

Royal does all his carnival projects at his business, the Graphics Guru. He is currently working on a Ferris Wheel that was made in the 1980s. It’s a rental unit that is based out of Atlanta.

“It is in a ten-year maintenance interval. It is getting certain items replaced that is time-specific on the replacement of them. It is getting journal pins and cables replaced,” said Royal.

Royal was given 18 days to complete this project.

“It is never boring here. We never do the same thing twice,” said Royal.

Graphics Guru is located at 1110 B Street in Meridian.

