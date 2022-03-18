Advertisement

Mercedes-Benz Stadium set to open sensory room for fans on March 19

Mercedes Benz Stadium
Mercedes Benz Stadium(WTOK Sports)
By Catherine Catoura
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Fans with sensory sensitivities will now have a place to get away during events at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The stadium announced the launch of its sensory room to provide a soothing environment for fans who may need to step away from the sounds of the event day experience.

TOP STORY: Atlanta United’s match against Cincinnati to be shown on PeachtreeTV

According to stadium officials, the room is outfitted with bubble wall aquarium lighting panels, fidget toys, weighted lap animals, a cushioned ground rocking chair, and Bose noise-canceling headphones.

Starting on March 19, the sensory room will be open to all fans during events. Officials say fans and guests who need support can ask a member of Guest Services to escort them to the room located in the elevator bank at section 133.

