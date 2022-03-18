Mercedes-Benz Stadium set to open sensory room for fans on March 19

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Fans with sensory sensitivities will now have a place to get away during events at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The stadium announced the launch of its sensory room to provide a soothing environment for fans who may need to step away from the sounds of the event day experience.

According to stadium officials, the room is outfitted with bubble wall aquarium lighting panels, fidget toys, weighted lap animals, a cushioned ground rocking chair, and Bose noise-canceling headphones.

Starting on March 19, the sensory room will be open to all fans during events. Officials say fans and guests who need support can ask a member of Guest Services to escort them to the room located in the elevator bank at section 133.

